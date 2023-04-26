UltraTech Cement leverages coastal waterways to transport phosphogypsum1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:07 PM IST
A consignment of 57,000 metric tonne of phosphogypsum was transported in a bulk cargo carrier from Paradeep port in Odisha and reached the jetty of UltraTech Cement’s Gujarat Cement Works
New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, UltraTech Cement Ltd, an Aditya Birla Group company, has leveraged inland and coastal waterways to transport phosphogypsum consignment from Odisha to its plant in Gujarat.
