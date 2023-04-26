New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, UltraTech Cement Ltd, an Aditya Birla Group company, has leveraged inland and coastal waterways to transport phosphogypsum consignment from Odisha to its plant in Gujarat.

A consignment of 57,000 metric tonne (MT) of phosphogypsum was transported in a bulk cargo carrier from Paradeep port in Odisha and reached the jetty of UltraTech Cement’s Gujarat Cement Works (GCW) located in Kovaya of Amreli district in Gujarat.

UltraTech has sourced the phosphogypsum from Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), and Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL). Phosphogypsum is a by-product of phosphatic fertilizer plants.

UltraTech, India’s largest cement and ready-mix concrete (RMC) company, has institutionalised ABG’s sustainability framework in its endeavour to drive sustainability across the value chain of its operations. Circular Economy is one of the key focus areas of sustainability for UltraTech.

KC Jhanwar, managing director, UltraTech Cement, said the cement industry plays a pivotal role in driving the circular economy through use of industrial and municipal waste in cement manufacturing.

“This industry-first initiative of UltraTech in using inland and coastal waterways for transport of phosphogypsum will help to further strengthen the role of the cement sector in driving circular economy in India," he added.

The legacy stock of phosphogypsum in India is estimated to be about 70 tonne. Given that the total cement production in India in FY23 was 400 tonne, the industry has the potential to use about 16 tonne of phosphogypsum annually.

UltraTech’s move to transport phosphogypsum through inland and coastal waterways has demonstrated the use of ‘Multimodal Supply Chain’ as a cost viable and safe transport option.

The use of fertiliser industry by-product phosphogypsum in place of mineral gypsum as alternative material in cement manufacturing will help reduce dependence on mining of mineral gypsum in the country.

This will also save precious forex for India, as mineral gypsum is primarily imported.

The reutilisation of phosphogypsum, which is otherwise disposed of as industrial waste, has been identified as a key part of the circular economy vision enunciated by the government. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) focuses on gypsum reutilisation towards promoting circular economy in India.