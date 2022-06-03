UltraTech doubles down on capex plan

“The company has more than doubled its capacity over the last five years and is committed to meeting India’s future needs for housing, roads, and other infrastructure," Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said on Thursday. “This investment is backed by a strong conviction on India’s growth potential as well as a deep and nuanced understanding of the market dynamics of the cement industry. Given the size of the investment outlay, I am confident that this new capacity creation will have a multiplier effect, leading to jobs and growth across regions in India."