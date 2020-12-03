Ultratech to invest 5477 crore to increase capacity to 136 mtpa

India’s largest cement firm Ultratech Cement Ltd said it will invest ₹5477 crore as capital expenditure to increase its capacity by 12.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The expansion will be a mix of greenfield projects as well as brownfield investment into existing units in the eastern, central and northern markets.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, of which Ultratech Cement is a part, said “This significant investment in a core infrastructure sector will accelerate the wheels of economic activity and aid the kickstart of the private investment cycle...The cement industry has been witnessing healthy volumes post relaxation of lockdown, on the back of the government’s thrust on infrastructure, underlying demand from the rural economy and individual home builders. Given its pan-India presence which will be further strengthened by the capacity expansion, UltraTech will be well positioned to support the rising demand for cement in the country."

This expansion includes the existing approval for the cement plant at Pali in Rajasthan, in addition to the company’s 6.7 mtpa capacity expansion currently underway in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal, which has picked up pace and is expected to get commissioned by FY22, in a phased manner.

Commercial production from the new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by Q4FY23. This capacity addition will not impact the ongoing deleveraging program which is on track to make UltraTech debt free by the time the expansion program is completed, the company said in a press release.

Upon completion of the latest round of expansion, the company’s capacity will grow to 136.25 mtpa, reinforcing its position as the third largest cement company in the world, outside of China.

