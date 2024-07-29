In the grinding battle for cement, UltraTech makes a big move in the south
Summary
- UltraTech will buy out India Cements promoters N. Srinivasan and associates, followed by an open offer for 26% in the company. The move marks the exit of Srinivasan from India Cements, and a new milestone in UltraTech's effort to retain its leadership of the cement market
Cement wars kicked into high gear on Sunday with industry leader UltraTech Cement Ltd scooping up India Cements Ltd, denying a potential target for rival Adani group rapidly catching up through a series of acquisitions. The deal comes just a month after UltraTech bought nearly 23% in India Cements, even as Adani has emerged as India's second-largest cement-maker in less than two years.