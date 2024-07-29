In the grinding battle for cement, UltraTech makes a big move in the south

Two months later, on 13 June, Ambuja Cements announced the ₹10,422 crore acquisition of Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd, which operates 14 mtpa capacity with 4 mtpa under construction. This was Adani Group's third acquisition since it entered cement business in September 2022. The acquisition enhanced Adani Cements' total capacity to about 90 mtpa, and once the 4 mtpa capacity at Jodhpur and Krishnapatnam are completed in the next 12 months, Adani's capacity will be about 94 mtpa.