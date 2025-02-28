Aditya Birla’s next big bet: Can UltraTech shake up wires & cables like Grasim did with paints?
Summary
- Aditya Birla Group rattled the paints industry with an aggressive pricing play. Now, UltraTech is making a ₹1,800 crore push into wires and cables—raising questions about competition, margins, and its broader expansion strategy.
MUMBAI : After upending India’s paints industry with aggressive pricing, the Aditya Birla Group is now targeting the ₹82,000 crore wires and cables market—this time through UltraTech Cement Ltd. The company has announced a ₹1,800 crore investment over the next two years, setting the stage for a potential market shake-up.