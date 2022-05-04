The luxury watch brand said as the freshest “friend-of-the-brand" for the Indian market, Chaturvedi has chosen to take on his newest role: that of a 'Ulysses' for the Swiss watch manufacturer.

The company has existed since 1846 and has been making timepieces inspired by the sea.

The company said in a statement that it liked the actor's "fearless attitude, free-spirited nature, dashing personality, and passion" for what he does resonates with Ulysse Nardin, making him the perfect representative for this brand.

"Chaturvedi has a persona of his own. Just like our timepiece, he transforms himself into the many characters he embodies. From his debut performance in Gully Boy to his spot in the limelight in Gehraiyaan, he has become an inspiration for the next generation. He has not only proven himself a superstar but the best is yet to come. With several other major films in the pipeline, he is a supernova about to explode," the company said in a statement.

“I’m delighted to join the Ulysse Nardin family. I’m spellbound by the work they do - in-house from conception, design, development and crafting through to production. They’ve truly set a global benchmark and they constantly reach for the sky, which is a personal representation for everything I believe in and hope to achieve," said the actor.

According to research firm Statista, the luxury watches market is expected to grow annually by 0.32% (CAGR 2022-2027).