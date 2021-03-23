Unacademy acquires Handa ka Funda

New Delh: Online learning platform Unacademy has acquired Handa Ka Funda and onboarded founder Ravi Handa, a prominent educator for CAT and MBA entrance exams.

Handa ka Funda is a website started by Handa that offers online courses for various exams. Handa started teaching online from 2012 and so far, over 20,000 students have enrolled in his online courses across cities.

Handa tweeted on Tuesday evening saying it has been acquired by Unacademy.

Handa said in a live session that Unacademy's platform will help him reach a larger number of students. Handa will be providing live daily classes on YouTube for CAT aspirants and aims at reaching at least 1 lakh students via the free content. Students will also have the option to subscribe to Unacademy's Plus courses.

Unacademy declined to comment.

In January, Unacademy had onboarded prominent Gate (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exam educator Ravindrababu Ravula, as an exclusive teaching partner on its platform. Ravula is founder and chief educator of Raudra Eduservices, a leading platform for Gate exam preparation. Aspirants will now be able to attend special free lectures by Ravula on the Unacademy platform from 14 January and ‘Plus’ (subscription) courses from January 18.

The collaboration with Handa will further strengthen Unacademy’s leadership position in the MBA test preparation market.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy has a network of over 49,000 registered educators and over 40 million learners. It reaches out to students across 5,000 cities in India, in 14 Indian languages.

