Unacademy, Astrotalk, Noise founders back Triptii Dimri-led startup Peep Beauty in ₹12 crore pre-seed funding round

Actor Triptii Dimri of Animal fame has joined D2C beauty brand Peep Beauty as one of their co-founders as well as an investor, and has been involved in their creative direction as well as brand storytelling, the company said in a statement on Friday.

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The investment made by the actor is a part of the company's pre-seeding funding round of ₹12 crore ($1.2 million), which was led by Sadev Ventures. Other investors like ISV, iSeed, and TDV also participated, as per a report by Inc42.com.

"The association goes beyond a conventional endorsement, establishing a close fit between PEEP Beauty’s identity, its intended consumer and Dimri’s connection with a young and rapidly evolving audience," the company said regarding its association with the actor.

Also Read | Unlocking India’s next wave of startup investment

The pre-seed funding round of Peep Beauty also saw participation by some major start-up founders, including Gaurav Khatri of Noise, Roman Saini of Unacademy, Puneet Gupta of Astrotalk, Dhruv Bhasin of Arata, and Arjun Vaidya of V3 Ventures.

Peep Beauty was founded earlier this year by Aman Arora, who was a former co-founder of Keventers. It plans to sell its products through its own platform while increasing its brand visibility across e-commerce and quick-commerce marketplaces.

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The company, which launched on 11 September, has a portfolio of coloured contact lenses and liquid eyeshadows, which, as per its press release, is "designed for consumers looking to express themselves through their eyes."

According to Inc42, the company launched its range of eyeshadows to help customers create complete makeup looks that complement their lenses.

The startup claims that it is India's first eye beauty brand.

UBR × DISRPTVE, an integrated venture-building and growth-advisory platform, helped bring the new-age beauty brand to the market.

Also Read | The next startup revolution is already happening in rural India

The platform offers businesses three principal engagement models: fundraising, strategic advisory and end-to-end venture building. It also deploys expertise across capital, talent, design, strategy and distribution based on a brand's stage and requirements.

D2C brands keep bringing celebrities on board Dimri's association with this company adds to a long list of celebrities being brought on board by direct-to-consumer brands to increase their visibility.

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Earlier this year, Kriti Sanon was brought on as an investor in jewellery brand GIVA, while Shilpa Shetty Kundra joined kids' lifestyle brand Rosada as a strategic investor.

Agilitas Sports, a sportswear brand, brought on Anushka Sharma as an investor while cricketer Ajinkya Rahane was brought on as a strategic advisor as well as investor by footwear brand Chupps.

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