Edtech firm Unacademy has initiated a ₹50 crore employee stock ownership plan (Esop) buyback, offering liquidity to employees at a time when the company’s valuation has fallen significantly below its 2021 peak.
Unacademy launches ₹50 crore Esop buyback after two-year turmoil
SummaryUnacademy's buyback signals an attempt by the company to reward and retain talent after two years of turmoil owing to the founders’ plans to exit the firm.
Edtech firm Unacademy has initiated a ₹50 crore employee stock ownership plan (Esop) buyback, offering liquidity to employees at a time when the company’s valuation has fallen significantly below its 2021 peak.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More