Unacademy to exit offline centres, shift to franchise model, founder Gaurav Munjal tells employees
Summary
Unacademy's founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini will continue with the company, with plans to hive off Airlearn now dropped.
Temasek-backed Unacademy is planning to shut down its centre business and convert it into a franchise model, founder Gaurav Munjal told employees.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story