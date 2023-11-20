Unacademy seeks online, offline CFOs to fuel growth
Unacademy is in talks with Pratik Dalal, the finance head of Cred, to join as the CFO of its offline business. The company is looking to have two CFOs—one for its offline business and one for its online and other businesses.
Mumbai: Following high-level exits leading up to its chief financial officer (CFO) Subramanian Ramachandran quitting in October, Unacademy is looking to hire two CFOs—one for centres (offline business) and one for online and other businesses, three people in the know said, seeking anonymity.