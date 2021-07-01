NEW DELHI : Edutech platform Unacademy on Thursday said it has selected California-based New Relic for full-stack observability to deliver uninterrupted services and achieve global hyper-growth and scale.

Unacademy said the New Relic will provide tools, intelligence, and support to achieve full-stack observability as it expands its business beyond India. Leveraging New Relic’s full-stack observability offering, the edutech platform will easily visualise, analyse, and troubleshoot its entire software stack in one connected experience.

Unacademy’s decision to partner with New Relic follows the recent launch of the observability leader’s next-generation AIOps capabilities, which have been built directly into the platform.

Unacademy director of engineering Alok Maurya said the edutech engineers were facing significant issues with data silos and tool sprawl resulting in blind spots. To combat this, the team needed a robust end-to-end observability solution which would be the single source of truth for the engineering team. They also needed a solution that would improve the overall availability of their systems within their agile cloud-based environment. This is when the team turned to New Relic.

“Our engineering leads were telling us that the current tool wasn’t working well, and their problems weren’t getting resolved. We moved quickly to overcome these issues and determined that New Relic ticked all the boxes for us," Maurya added.

“We found New Relic to be far superior compared to the other provider — the ability to uncover anomalies automatically and see the probable root cause of every incident from any data source automatically in very high traffic situations was very appealing to us."

“We were also very impressed with New Relic’s level of service. From technical questions to executive support, New Relic has been beside us every step of the way. We look forward to a long and successful partnership as we continue to scale to new heights," he sa.

Unacademy is an e-learning giant with a network of more than 50 million active learners and 1000-plus top educators. Backed by Facebook, SoftBank Group, Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Tiger Global Management and Dragoneer Investment Group and others, Unacademy reaches students across 5,000 cities in India in 14 Indian languages.

