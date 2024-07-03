Unacademy to record its best year of growth, ignore rumours: CEO Gaurav Munjal clarifies after latest layoff round

  • Unacademy's clarification comes one day after the edtech major laid off 250 employees in its latest round of downsizing.

Nikita Prasad
First Published03:37 PM IST
Gaurav Munjal, CEO, Unacademy
Gaurav Munjal, CEO, Unacademy

Unacademy founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Gaurav Munjal has clarified that the edtech major will record its best year of growth and profitability in 2024, and urged people to ‘ignore rumours’. Munjal added that Unacademy has several years of runway and that they are building it for the long run.

The clarification comes one day after Unacademy announced its latest round of layoffs where 250 employees were handed over pink slips. Taking to microblogging platform ‘X’, Munjal said, ‘’There is a lot being said about Unacademy currently. To set the record straight, Unacademy will have its best year in terms of growth and profitability. We also have many years of runway. We are building Unacademy for the long run. Ignore the rumours.''

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to come 

