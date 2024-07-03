Hello User
Unacademy to record its best year of growth, ignore rumours: CEO Gaurav Munjal clarifies after latest layoff round

Unacademy to record its best year of growth, ignore rumours: CEO Gaurav Munjal clarifies after latest layoff round

Nikita Prasad

  • Unacademy's clarification comes one day after the edtech major laid off 250 employees in its latest round of downsizing.

Gaurav Munjal, CEO, Unacademy

Unacademy founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Gaurav Munjal has clarified that the edtech major will record its best year of growth and profitability in 2024, and urged people to ‘ignore rumours’. Munjal added that Unacademy has several years of runway and that they are building it for the long run.

The clarification comes one day after Unacademy announced its latest round of layoffs where 250 employees were handed over pink slips. Taking to microblogging platform ‘X’, Munjal said, ‘’There is a lot being said about Unacademy currently. To set the record straight, Unacademy will have its best year in terms of growth and profitability. We also have many years of runway. We are building Unacademy for the long run. Ignore the rumours.''

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
