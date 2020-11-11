Uncertainty over FDs in DHFL’s resolution

Oaktree Capital raised its bid for the entire portfolio to ₹31,000 crore from ₹28,000 crore earlier, while Piramal Enterprises raised its bid for the retail portfolio to ₹26,000 crore from ₹15,000 crore earlier, the two people cited earlier said. Adani has offered ₹2,700 crore for the wholesale and SRA book (which comprises loans to projects being developed for Slum Redevelopment Authority) compared to ₹2,200 crore earlier, while SC Lowy has raised its bid for the non-SRA book to ₹2,300 crore from ₹1,500 crore earlier, the people said.