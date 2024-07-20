Unclaimed deposits and dividends: Govt revamps corporate disclosure regime
Summary
- Starting Tuesday, companies will find it easier to file detailed disclosures on unclaimed dividends, deposits, and share application refunds under a simplified reporting regime.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: In a much-required revamp of corporate disclosures, the government has simplified the reporting process for companies on unclaimed dividends, deposits, and share application refunds—a move that will also further smoothen the claim process for investors.