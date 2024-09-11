Kevin Plank broke Under Armour. Can he fix it?
Inti Pacheco , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 11 Sep 2024, 08:12 PM IST
SummaryThe apparel brand’s founder retakes the CEO role after four years—and two successors.
When Kevin Plank took back the CEO job this year at Under Armour, he said the sportswear brand he founded had suffered from executive turnover and strategy shifts.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less