Unease at Cognizant, Capgemini, Accenture over rise of AI risks
Varun Sood 5 min read 30 Apr 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Summary
- Global technology services leaders flag risks from increasing AI adoption. Homegrown companies TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech too may make similar mentions in their annual reports
BENGALURU : Bias, errors and hallucinations—the technological marvel that is Generative AI has seen it all, while writing code, composing music, and conjuring up images. Meanwhile, at some of the world's largest technology services firms, new concerns are rising: risks to profit, reputation harm, and legal liability.
