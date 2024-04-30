Unease at Cognizant, Capgemini, Accenture over rise of AI risks

Meanwhile, Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, warned that Gen AI could hurt its profitability. “The introduction of new technologies (such as Generative AI), services or products by competitors could reduce our ability to obtain favourable pricing and impact our overall economics for the services or solutions we offer," said Accenture, which reported a 4% revenue growth to end with $64.1 billion in the year ended August 2023. It ended the year with an operating margin of 13.7%, down 150 basis points from the 15.2% profitability in 2022.