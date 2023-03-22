Unease at Viacom18 as IPL digital promo scoffs at TV

A rival broadcaster added that Viacom18’s situation right now is a precarious one. “They have to go all out justifying the investment in digital, and for that, they have chosen a path of pulling the other medium (TV) down, without realizing that they themselves were second highest bidders for the IPL TV rights. They also have popular shows like Bigg Boss and Khataron Ke Khiladi on TV, while in sports also, they have TV rights to the Women’s Premier League, South Africa Cricket and their SA T20 league," he said. “They are riding on two horses at the same time, and the conundrum is on how to land safely."