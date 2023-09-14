Unease over iPhone 15 pricing

Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president of International Data Corp. (IDC) India, said there was no impetus for Apple to revise pricing. “Apple has kept the price of its base iPhone variant constant over the past three years, since it is the primary revenue driver for the brand in India. ‘Pro’ iPhone models account for less than a fifth of all iPhone sales here. At this end of the market, buyers don’t have an alternative offering everything that an iPhone 15 Pro does similar to the niche Samsung’s ‘Fold’ range enjoys at over ₹1.5 lakh. Such buyers do not put off their purchases due to minor price differences."