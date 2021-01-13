Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market generic Celecoxib capsules

Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market generic Celecoxib capsules1 min read . 01:50 PM IST
The product will be commercialized from Unichem Laboratories’ Goa plant
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The product will be commercialized from Unichem Laboratories’ Goa plant
Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Celecoxib capsules used for treatment of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and acute pain.
Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Celecoxib capsules used for treatment of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and acute pain.
The company has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval for its Celecoxib capsules in the strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Unichem said in a filing to BSE.
The company has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval for its Celecoxib capsules in the strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Unichem said in a filing to BSE.
Also Read | What's got Indians excited about Covid shot
The capsules are generic versions of GD Searle LLC's Celebrex capsules in the same strengths, it added.
The product will be commercialized from the company's Goa plant, the filing said.
"Celecoxib capsules are indicated for treatment of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, acute pain and primary dysmenorrhea," it added.
Shares of Unichem Laboratories were trading at ₹280.55 per scrip on BSE, up 1.04% from its previous close.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.