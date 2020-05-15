Home > Companies > News > Unichem Labs jumps 10% on USFDA report for Roha facility
  • The US drug regulator had inspected the Roha facility during 17-21 February
  • The pharma company has drug manufacturing units at six locations across the country

MUMBAI: Shares of Unichem Laboratories Ltd on Friday rallied 9.61% on the BSE after the firm received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) unit at Roha.

At 3 pm, shares of the company traded 4.3% higher at 132.90 on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex was flat at 30,078.69.

The Mumbai-based firm received the EIR on 13 May. The US drug regulator had inspected the Roha facility during 17-21 February.

Unichem Laboratories has zoomed nearly 77% from its 52-week low of 75.10 on 24 March, compared to a rise of 16.1% in Sensex.

The pharmaceutical company has drug manufacturing units at six locations across the country. It focuses on drugs for cardiology, gastroenterology, dialectology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterial, anti-infective and pain management.

