Home >Companies >News >Unichem Labs receives ANDA approval for Atenolol and Chlorthalidone tablets
Representational image (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2020, 02:15 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The tablets are used to treat hypertension, lower blood pressure and will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad Plant

Unichem Labs on Sunday said it received USFDA approval for Atenolol and Chlorthalidone tablets, generic version of TENORETIC. The tablets are used to treat hypertension, lower blood pressure.

"Unichem Laboratories Limited has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORETIC® (atenolol and chlorthalidone) Tablets of Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad Plant.

On Friday, shares of Unichem Laboratories closed trading on BSE at 255 apiece as compared to the previous close of Rs. 261.5. The total number of shares traded during the day was 5181 in over 753 trades.

The stock hit an intraday high of 260.35 and intraday low of 254.45.

