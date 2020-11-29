Unichem Labs receives ANDA approval for Atenolol and Chlorthalidone tablets

"Unichem Laboratories Limited has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORETIC® (atenolol and chlorthalidone) Tablets of Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd," the company said in a stock exchange filing.