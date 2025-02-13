New Delhi: E-commerce enablement platform Unicommerce is eyeing new growth areas, including customer loyalty programmes and ad-tech solutions, as online orders continue to rise, particularly through quick commerce.

“The e-commerce value chain has three layers: customer engagement (pre-purchase), transaction processing (where our platforms already operate), and order fulfillment. Brands currently manage orders across multiple platforms using our platform. They also need to optimize ad spend across platforms like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Flipkart,” said Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer of Unicommerce.

"Our acquisition of Convertway is our first step into the customer engagement layer, and significant opportunities remain. Another area of focus could be omnichannel loyalty programs, connecting online and offline experiences, especially as digital brands expand into physical retail," Makhija said.

Last year. Unicommerce acquired a 42.76% stake in Shipway for ₹68.4 crore in cash, with plans to acquire the remaining stake within a year through a stock swap. Shipway provides logistics management solutions, including courier aggregation and shipping automation.

The deal also brought Convertway, a marketing automation platform, into Unicommerce’s portfolio. Convertway enables brands to capture visitor data and run targeted campaigns to drive sales.

Makhija emphasized that strategic acquisitions will remain a priority. “Our aim is to be a one-stop shop for e-commerce enablement. We're happy to consider interesting opportunities at the right price, as long as they are complementary.”

India’s e-commerce market is projected to surpass $160 billion in size by 2028, up from an estimated $57–$60 billion in 2023, according to industry estimates. This surge has fuelled the rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and a broader ecosystem of e-commerce enablement companies.

Unicommerce provides a SaaS-based platform that helps brands, marketplaces, and logistics providers manage e-commerce operations end-to-end. The company serves over 7,000 clients across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, including Timex, Mamaearth, Emami, Urban Company, Blue Star, and Landmark Group. Founded in 2012, Unicommerce is listed on NSE and BSE.

One of its key offerings, Uniware, streamlines order processing across multiple online and offline channels, including returns management.

In Q3FY24, Unicommerce’s revenue grew by 26.1% year-on-year to ₹32.74 crore, while net profit surged 62.3% to ₹6.29 crore during the period.

Makhija highlighted the role of quick commerce in Unicommerce’s growth.

"While some may have underestimated quick commerce, it's a significant contributor in many categories…We integrate with all quick commerce channels, allowing brands to manage everything under one umbrella. The addition of new sales channels increases ecosystem complexity, reinforcing the need for a solution like ours," he said.

India remains Unicommerce’s primary market, but the company is expanding internationally, with a focus on Dubai, Malaysia, and the Philippines.