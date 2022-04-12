‘Unicorn couple’ fancy India's biggest tech IPO after Paytm, raising $2-bn

OfBusiness hopes to buck the trend after quadrupling revenue in each of the past few years, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters. It’s hoping for a higher valuation than the $5 billion it obtained during its most recent funding round in late 2021, the people said. OfBusiness is projecting a revenue run rate by the financial year ending March 2023 of $6 billion and it’s already profitable, one person said.