Unicorn India Ventures’ US expansion aimed at speeding up portfolio growth and exits

Early-stage venture capital firm Unicorn India Ventures’ (UIV) expansion to the US is meant to help its portfolio companies scale faster and access quicker exit opportunities, according to the firm's founder.
“We've done this for our portfolio companies, to provide them with propulsion for growth as well as connectivity with local businesses,” Bhaskar Majumdar, founder and managing partner at Unicorn India Ventures, told Mint in an interview. “Hopefully, we'll see a shrinking in exit timelines because this also provides them with new potential acquirers or potential M&As.”