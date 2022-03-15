UniCredit CEO Orcel Says bank considering exit from Russia

“My number one job is to ensure the overall stability of our bank and our ability to serve our communities across Europe," Orcel said. “Unwinding a bank that employs over 4,000 people and services more than 1500 corporate clients, 1,250 of which are European corporates, as well as absorb a shock that could reach up to 7.5 billion euros, cannot and should not be done without careful consideration."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}