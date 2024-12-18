UniCredit SpA has increased its holding in Commerzbank AG to about 28%, ratcheting up Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel’s pursuit of the German lender.

UniCredit has entered into additional instruments relating to Commerzbank shares, the Milan-based lender said in a statement on Wednesday. The stake now consists of 9.5% direct ownership and about 18.5% through derivatives, it said.

UniCredit first unveiled its position in Commerzbank in September and Orcel has said he’s considering a full takeover. The German government opposes the deal.

UniCredit has also made an unsolicited takeover bid for domestic rival Banco BPM.

