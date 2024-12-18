UniCredit says it has increased Commerzbank stake to about 28%

UniCredit SpA has increased its holding in Commerzbank AG to about 28%, ratcheting up Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel’s pursuit of the German lender.
UniCredit has entered into additional instruments relating to Commerzbank shares, the Milan-based lender said in a statement on Wednesday. The stake now consists of 9.5% direct ownership and about 18.5% through derivatives, it said.
UniCredit first unveiled its position in Commerzbank in September and Orcel has said he’s considering a full takeover. The German government opposes the deal.
UniCredit has also made an unsolicited takeover bid for domestic rival Banco BPM.
“This move reinforces UniCredit’s view that substantial value exists within Commerzbank that needs to be crystalized," it said in the statement. “The position remains at this time solely an investment and does not have any impact on the public exchange offer with Banco BPM."