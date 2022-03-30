UniFarm initiates merger with asset-backed NFT platform ‘OpenDeFi'

Commenting on the merger, Mohit Madan, CEO and Founder, UniFarm said, “Both UniFarm and OpenDeFi have a common objective of wealth creation but into different spheres. Reminiscing our journey and how far we have come from launching our first cohort in 2021 to successfully launching 36 cohorts across BSC, Polygon, ETH and AVAX with $100 million + staked so far. Not just that, we have also come up with our own launchpad ‘UNIFARM Launch for the upcoming and most promising IDO launches."