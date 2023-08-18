‘Uniform norms needed to value bankrupt cos’ assets’2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST
The IBC currently doesn’t prescribe an uniform valuation standard but valuation can be done only by registered valuers who follow internationally accepted valuation standards after physically verifying the assets.
New Delhi: Uniform standards are needed to value assets of companies facing bankruptcy proceedings to ensure credibility and usefulness of the valuation reports given by professionals for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairperson Ravi Mital said in the bankruptcy regulator’s latest quarterly review.