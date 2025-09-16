Unilever appoints Indian-origin Srinivas Phatak as new CFO: Here's how much salary he will get

Indian-origin executive Srinivas Pathak has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of Unilever PLC, the consumer goods giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Srinivas Phatak will replace Fernando Fernandez, who has been promoted to the role of the Chief Executive Officer following a reshuffle of the Unilever board.

With his appointment as CFO, Phatak will now also be a board member of the Anglo-Dutch FMCG company, effective immediately.

Srinivas Phatak was serving as the acting CFO of Unilever since March this year.

Releasing a statement regarding his hiring, Unilever said, “In February 2025, Unilever PLC announced that Srinivas, who was Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Group Controller at the time, would become acting CFO and that a full search would be initiated to appoint a permanent CFO.”

Also Read | Tata Tech CEO banks on AI in $1 billion revenue chase

“Following that process, the Unilever Board is in unanimous agreement that Srinivas is the best candidate for the role, due to the strength of his industry and functional experience and having performed strongly as acting CFO,” Unilever said.

Advertisement

How much salary will Srinivas Phatak receive? Srinivas Phatak will receive an annual fixed pay of €1.2 million ($1.4 million) and he will be eligible to receive an annual bonus and performance share plan awards, the company said.

He will also be eligible for localisation support as per the company's rules.

Also Read | HUL names Niranjan Gupta CFO as Ritesh Tiwari moves to global role at Unilever

Who is Srinivas Phatak? Srinivas Phatak, the new CFO of Unilever, is a Chartered Accountant and received his degree from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Following his studies, he joined ITC in 1996 as an assistant audit manager, and left in 1999.

After his stint at ITC, Srinivas Phatak joined Unilever India and worked in various finance and commercial roles between 1999 and 2012. He has been in the company for over 25 years.

Advertisement

The London-based Indian-origin executive was CFO for Hindustan Unilever Limited and VP Finance South Asia from 2017 to mid-2021, during which the India business enjoyed market share gains and margin expansion.

Also Read | Can you guess how much salary CEOs and CFOs in India earned on average in FY24?

Prior to his role as acting CFO of Unilever, Phatak was Deputy CFO and Controller responsible for managing Performance and Stewardship for the Group. He played a key role in Unilever's recent enterprise-wide transformation projects including the productivity programme, integrated operations and tech transformation.