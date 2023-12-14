Unilever in advanced talks to sell Elida Beauty to Yellow Wood: Report
Unilever is in advanced talks to sell Elida Beauty, a division that includes non-core beauty and personal care brands such as Q-Tips and Impulse, to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners, people familiar with the matter said
Unilever Plc is in advanced talks to sell Elida Beauty, a division that includes non-core beauty and personal care brands such as Q-Tips and Impulse, to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
