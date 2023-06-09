Unilever India CEO says successor faces rush to tap giant market

Unilever India CEO says successor faces rush to tap giant market4 min read 09 Jun 2023, 03:54 AM IST
Unilever’s departing India chief cautioned that his successor will have to navigate increasingly heated competition, as global giants to powerful domestic tycoons — including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani — race to get a foothold in the country’s fast-growing consumer market
Unilever Plc’s departing India chief cautioned that his successor will have to navigate increasingly heated competition, as global giants to powerful domestic tycoons — including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani — race to get a foothold in the country’s fast-growing consumer market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×