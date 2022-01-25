This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Consumer goods company Unilever on Tuesday announced the appointment of its current chief operating officer, Nitin Paranjpe, as the company’s chief transformation officer and chief people officer as part of a global organizational shakeup at the maker of Dove soaps and Knorr soups.
Paranjpe, who earlier served as chief executive officer of Hindustan Unilever Limited, India and executive vice president for Unilever, South Asia, will lead the company's business transformation, and head the HR function, the company said on Tuesday.
The announcement came as Unilever announced changes to its organisational model to make it a “simpler", more category-focused business that will see the company now function around five distinct business groups -- beauty and wellbeing, personal care, home care, nutrition, and ice cream.
Each business group will be fully responsible and accountable for their strategy, growth, and profit delivery globally, it said.
The changes will result in the consumer goods major slashing 1,500 roles globally.
“The proposed new organisation model will result in a reduction in senior management roles of around 15% and more junior management roles by 5%, equivalent to around 1,500 roles globally," the company said as part of its announcement.
The organisational model has been developed over the last year, said Alan Jope, CEO, Unilever. The model is designed to continue the step-up the company is seeing in the performance of its business, he said.
“Moving to five category-focused Business Groups will enable us to be more responsive to consumer and channel trends, with crystal-clear accountability for delivery. Growth remains our top priority and these changes will underpin our pursuit of this," said Jope.
As part of the announcement Unilever also announced changes to its leadership team including the appointment of Fernando Fernandez, EVP Latin America, as president, beauty and wellbeing; Fabian Garcia, president, North America, has been appointed president of personal care, responsible for skin cleansing, deodorants, and oral care. Hanneke Faber, president of foods and refreshment, has been appointed president of the company's nutrition business among other changes.
Meanwhile, other members of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) will remain in role, including Sanjiv Mehta, currently, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will retain executive leadership of Hindustan Unilever. Sunny Jain, president beauty and personal care, has decided to leave Unilever to set up a technology-focussed investment fund.
The move comes amid growing investor pressure as Unilever counters sluggish stock market performance. The company recently attempted a failed bid for GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) consumer healthcare business.
Companies such as Unilever can no longer be supported by boosts from panic buying induced by the pandemic. “New product launches and specialized products will likely see less consumer engagement, and sales will ultimately slow," said Ramsey Baghdadi, consumer analyst at GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
The company would benefit from focusing its attention on strengthening its current product ranges and reaching new and existing customers, instead of diversifying into other sectors such as healthcare, as seen in the GSK bid, said Baghdadi.
