As part of the announcement Unilever also announced changes to its leadership team including the appointment of Fernando Fernandez, EVP Latin America, as president, beauty and wellbeing; Fabian Garcia, president, North America, has been appointed president of personal care, responsible for skin cleansing, deodorants, and oral care. Hanneke Faber, president of foods and refreshment, has been appointed president of the company's nutrition business among other changes.

