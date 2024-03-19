Unilever rejig plan: Consumer goods giant to split off $8.6 billion ice cream unit; 7,500 jobs to be axed
Unilever Plc is set to separate its ice cream business, which includes brands such as Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum, as CEO Hein Schumacher streamlines the operations of the UK consumer goods giant by cutting 7,500 jobs.
