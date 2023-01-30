Unilever taps dairy boss as new CEO3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:48 PM IST
- Dove soap maker’s new chief, Hein Schumacher, says he wants to deliver a step-up in performance
Unilever PLC has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new chief executive, tapping the head of a European dairy cooperative to lead its effort to reinvigorate growth and navigate economic challenges.
