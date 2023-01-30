Unilever taps dairy boss as new CEO

Under Mr. Jope, Unilever has already taken steps to improve its performance. The company has sold off slow-growing businesses like tea and initiated a sweeping reorganization aimed at making it more responsive to trends. Unilever has also indicated it could sell off more businesses to shift toward higher-growth categories such as health. Analysts have suggested that potential divestitures could include the company’s food brands or ice-cream business.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}