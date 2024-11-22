Unilever to double down on India under new strategic shift
SummaryCEO Hein Schumacher said India is the best opportunity for Unilever over the next couple of years and will be the key for all its group businesses.
Unilever said it will put India at the center of its new business strategy as it aims to benefit from increasing consumption in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
