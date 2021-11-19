Unilever to sell Lipton Tea owner to CVC Capital for $5 Billion

Shares of Unilever, which sells Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, have fallen 13% in London this year. Rivals including L’Oreal SA and Nestle SA have gained as consumer spending came back in the wake of the pandemic. Unilever’s stock performance and pace of change have led to speculation the company would attract activist investors’ attention, especially after Elliott Investment Management’s campaign at GlaxoSmithKline Plc this year.