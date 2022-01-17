Unilever to weigh raising offer for Glaxo consumer unit

Some of Unilever’s woes have been outside of Jope’s control. In his first year as CEO, he warned that sales growth would fall short of expectations because of economic setbacks in Latin America. In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic generated strong demand for the company’s soaps but dented revenue at its food-service division. Unilever now faces the risk of consumers defecting to discounted labels as it raises prices to counter inflation.