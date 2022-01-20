Unilever walks away from Glaxo consumer-healthcare deal

Glaxo said Saturday that Unilever had made three proposals for its consumer unit late last year—which Glaxo rejected because, in its view, they undervalued the business and its future prospects. The latest proposal, received on Dec. 20, valued the business at £50 billion—equivalent to about $68 billion—and was made up of £41.7 billion in cash and £8.3 billion in shares, it said.