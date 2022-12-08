Unilever weighs $3 billion US ice cream brands sale1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 06:02 PM IST
Unilever, the UK consumer giant, is working with advisers to review local brands such as Klondike and Breyers that may be considered for divestment
Unilever Plc is weighing the sale of a portfolio of US ice cream brands that could be valued at as much as $3 billion, people familiar with the matter said.