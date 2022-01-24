Unilever will be a mouthful for Nelson Peltz

Unilever’s problems could be trickier to fix. Trian never pushed to replace P&G’s chief executive, or to break up its portfolio. The activist’s latest target may need both. A sale or demerger of Unilever’s slow-growth food brands like Knorr stock cubes may already be in the cards, based on comments from Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope last week. But considering it took two years for Unilever to sell its tea business, food could be a drag on sales growth for some time.

