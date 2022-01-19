Unilever will not increase 50-billion-pound offer for GSK consumer arm

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dove soap maker Unilever PLC said on Wednesday it would not increase its 50-billion-pound ($68 billion) proposal to buy GSK's consumer healthcare business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dove soap maker Unilever PLC said on Wednesday it would not increase its 50-billion-pound ($68 billion) proposal to buy GSK's consumer healthcare business.

GlaxoSmithKline confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected three bids from Unilever for its consumer arm, which is home to brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste, Emergen-C vitamin supplement and Panadol painkiller. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

GlaxoSmithKline confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected three bids from Unilever for its consumer arm, which is home to brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste, Emergen-C vitamin supplement and Panadol painkiller. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

New York-listed shares in Unilever climbed nearly 10% after the announcement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.