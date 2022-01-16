Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

But ultimately the crunch comparison here is not going to be with hypothetical stock-market valuations later this year but what other buyers might pay now. A counterbid from P&G, or from a private-equity consortium on its own or in partnership with, say, Reckitt, is plausible. As things stand, Unilever is already stretching. The debt capacity of the combination wouldn’t be enough to fund an all-cash bid. Unilever would need to make disposals and still have to use some of its own stock.