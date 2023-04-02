Union Bank becomes first to open special vostro account for India-Malaysia trade settlement in rupee2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 01:17 PM IST
- This measure is aimed at facilitating the growth of global trade and to support the interests of the global trading community in Indian Rupee.
Public sector lender, Union Bank of India becomes the first bank in the country to open a Special Rupee Vostro Account through its corresponding bank in Malaysia i.e. India International Bank of Malaysia. This means that trade between India and Malaysia can now be settled in the Indian rupee, in addition to the current modes of settlement in other currencies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×